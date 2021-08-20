3 best Free Fire gun combinations for close-ranged fights after OB29 update

From submachine guns to assault rifles, Free Fire has a good range of weapons that players can choose from. These guns are judged on the basis of damage, rate of fire, accuracy, range and more.

Players who are familiar with battle royale games must know that they need to pick up two primary weapons. This combination can be made with various guns and this article is about the best combos for short range combats.

Best gun combos in Free Fire for close-range fights

Players can pick from the gun combinations given below:

1) MP5 + MP40

Statistics of MP5 (Image via Free Fire)

The high rate of fire and the accuracy of MP5 makes it a decent choice for short to medium range battles. The reload speed of this weapon is good which is a plus-point when it comes to close range combats.

Statistics of MP40 (Image via Free Fire)

The rate of fire is what makes MP40 a great choice for Free Fire gamers. Since the range of the gun is not very good, it is only suitable for close-quarter battles.

2) Scar + M1014

Statistics of SCAR (Image via Free Fire)

SCAR is one of the most popular assault rifles in the game. With decent range, movement speed, and rate of fire, this gun is suitable for medium to close range fights.

Statistics of M1014 (Image via Free Fire)

Shotguns are not very popular when it comes to battle royale titles like Free Fire, but M1014 is the most powerful one in the game. The very high damage rate makes this gun a deadly weapon.

3) CG15 + FAMAS

Statistics of CG15 (Image via Free Fire)

CG15 is the most balanced submachine gun in Free Fire and for good reason. With good range and rate of fire, this gun is capable of taking down enemies at close quarters.

Statistics of FAMAS (Image via Free Fire)

FAMAS is not a very popular assault rifle in this game, but can go well with a potent submachine gun like CG15. Even though the magazine capacity is low, players can choose this weapon for its good rate of fire and range.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

