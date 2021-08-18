5 best Free Fire gun combinations for beginners in August 2021

In Garena Free Fire, players can choose from a vast arsenal, including assault rifles, submachine guns, shotguns, sniper rifles, and more. The correct weapon combination is significant in deciding the overall outcome of a particular match.

Newer players occasionally look for combinations that they can utilize during matches. This article lists out five such gun combinations that beginners can use in Free Fire.

Note: The list of gun combinations mentioned below is based on the writer’s preference. The choice of guns is subjective, and therefore the opinions will vary from user to user.

Best gun combos in Free Fire

5) M1014 + XM8

The M1014 is a great shotgun to be used in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

A shotgun or SMG is a necessity for close-range combats. The M1014 wields tremendous damage, which enables users to take down their foes with ease.

They can also use the SPAS12, which has more significant damage and rate of fire but is a single fire weapon, i.e., the players cannot hold the fire button to spray down the opponents.

The XM8 has been buffed in the Free Fire OB29 update (Image via Free Fire)

The XM8 is an excellent weapon for gunning down the opponents at a decent range. With the latest patch, this gun's stats were raised, making it an optimal option for gamers.

They can also consider using other ARs in its place with a high enough fire rate if they feel like doing so.

4) SKS and MP5

The SKS has high damage and range (Image via Free Fire)

The SKS is a marksman rifle that users can utilize mainly for long-range encounters. It has considerable damage and good enough armor penetration.

If players don’t find this firearm, they can also use the Woodpecker or the SVD, a drop exclusive. These powerful guns can decimate foes at range.

The MP5 has a great rate of fire (Image via Free Fire)

Simultaneously, an SMG like the MP5 is a good choice in Free Fire. The gun has a higher fire rate and good enough damage.

The gamers can use it comfortably in close-quarters battles, though they can also use any other SMG of their choice.

3) SCAR + MP40

The SCAR has balanced stats and can easily be employed by users (Image via Free Fire)

Using an Assault Rifle with an SMG is a great weapon combination. These two will help players take the fight over mid as well as close ranges.

The SCAR has balanced stats in Free Fire and is ideal for new users. They can also change the assault rifle in combination with M4A1 and AUG based on their preferences.

The MP40 has a very high rate of fire, which enables gamers to empty the mag on foes (Image via Free Fire)

On the other hand, the MP40 has a very high fire rate, enabling users to empty the entire magazine on their foes within a few seconds. Thus, it can be a deadly gun in close-range encounters.

2) AWM + FAMAS

The AWM is the best sniper rifle in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Players can easily use sniper rifles to fight over a long-range. This combination is perfect for gamers who are inclined towards the use of guns in the above category.

Using this mix, they can finish off their foes once they are tagged with the sniper.

The FAMAS can fire three bullet at a time (Image via Free Fire)

Among sniper rifles, the AWM is the best option. However, in case of non-availability, players can use other guns as well.

When it comes to assault rifles, they can pick up ARs like the FAMAS, which has a reasonable fire rate, range, and damage. The gun is potent in the long to medium range, though gamers might find it challenging to fight over close ranges.

1) AK + M1887

The AK boasts a good damage and range in the AR category (Image via Free Fire)

In the assault rifle section, the AK is one of the best options for the players due to its considerable damage and range. It could deal a hefty blow to opponents over mid-range.

Users can also substitute it with the Parafal, which has even greater damage but a lower rate of fire. They can also use a sniper or marksman rifle instead of an AR.

The M1887 has the highest damage in its category (Image via Free Fire)

The M1887 is one of the most suitable guns in the class. The firearm is exceptionally threatening to the enemies in close ranges due to its damage and armor penetration.

However, it only has a magazine size of two, which can be a bottleneck for few users. Those not comfortable with this aspect can use the M1014 instead.

