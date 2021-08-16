5 best AK47 skins in Free Fire as of 2021

Free Fire has a wide cast of firearms classified in various categories like AR, SMG, Shotgun, and Snipers. Often, players carry an assault rifle in the game as these can be utilized for mid-range encounters due to their relatively balanced stats.

Each gun in the game has a gun skin that improves the overall appearance of the weapon. Moreover, the buff in the attributes makes them a rather important commodity.

Note: The list of skins below is based on the writer's preference. Therefore, the opinions will vary from user to user.

Top 5 AK47 gun skins in Free Fire

5) AK47 – Skull Hunter

The AK47 - Skull Hunter can be obtained from its crate (Image via Free Fire)

The AK47 – Skull Hunter is available in the Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate, which can be procured from the shop for 40 diamonds apiece.

Players can choose this AK47 skin to boost the gun's damage and reload speed while reducing the overall range.

Damage: ++

Range: -

Reload Speed: +

4) AK – Flaming Red

The AK - Flaming Red is a widely desired gun skin (Image via Free Fire)

The AK – Flaming Red, commonly referred to by players as the Flame AK, is a trendy gun skin due to its stunning visual appearance. In addition to this enhancing the look, it also considerably buffs the attributes.

Double damage and increased range make it a worthwhile AK skin in the game. However, users will have reduced magazine size as a result of equipping the gun skin.

Damage: ++

Range: +

Magazine: -

3) AK47 – Winterlands

The AK47 - Winterlands was one of the login rewards earlier this year (Image via Free Fire)

The next gun cosmetic on the list is the AK-47 Winterlands. As suggested by its name, it is based on the winter theme. Like the previous two skins, it also boasts '++' damage, providing a slight edge in matches.

The gun skin also increases accuracy, while players will have to sacrifice the reload speed. Currently, it can be acquired through its gun crate, priced at 40 diamonds in the shop. This cosmetic was also available as a reward in a login event earlier this year.

This skin boasts the following attributes:

Damage: ++

Reload Speed: -

Accuracy: +

2) AK47 – Flaming Dragon

This gun skin increases damage and rate of fire (Image via Free Fire)

The AK47 – Flaming Dragon is undoubtedly amongst the most sought-after gun skins in the game. It boasts excellent aesthetics, making it quite desirable. In addition to improving the looks, the attributes enhance the overall value of the firearm.

Players get a significant increase in the damage alongside a rise in the rate of fire. This implies that gamers will be able to deal additional damage even more quickly using it. The skin is part of the AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate in the shop.

The attributes of the gun skins are as follows:

Damage: ++

Rate of Fire: +

Magazine: -

1) AK – Blue Flame Draco

It is the first Evo gun skin in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The AK – Blue Flame Draco is the first upgradable skin in Free Fire, and this Evo gun skin was added back in October 2020. It comes with special privileges that users can unlock by leveling up the weapon.

At the highest level, players will benefit from a much higher fire rate along with increased damage. However, they will have to sacrifice the speed of movement, which should not be a problem.

Here are the attributes of the gun skin:

Damage: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Movement Speed: -

Note: A single '+' denoted an increase in a particular attribute, while '-' implies the decrease.

Edited by Ravi Iyer