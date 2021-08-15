3 most underrated Free Fire character combinations in August 2021

Characters are among the most intriguing aspects of Free Fire. These have abilities that have an impact on the gameplay. Furthermore, players can combine the abilities of different characters to form a combination.

Users need to purchase skill slots using diamonds or even gold. Besides, this emphasizes that any character combination in the game can have a maximum of one character with the active ability.

Note: All the abilities stated are at the maximum level. List given below reflect the views of the writers.

Underrated character combinations in Free Fire

Here are the three character combinations that players can use

3) Skyler + Dasha + Hayato + Laura

Skyler (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm

Riptide Rhythm basically unleashes a sonic wave which will destroy 5 Gloo Walls 100 m ahead. Additionally, upon deploying Gloo Walls users will restore HP starting from 9 points. There is a cooldown of 40 seconds between every activation.

Dasha: Partying On

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha reduces the damage from falls by 50% while decreasing the recovery time by 80%. In addition, the rate of recoil build-up and maximum recoil is brought down by 10%.

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

With every 10% decrease in the maximum health points, the armor penetration will increase by 10%.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Laura (Image via Free Fire)

The accuracy of the players increases by 35% when they are scoped in.

This combination can be used for taking fights at different ranges on the battlefield. Players will benefit from Skyler’s ability to destroy gloo walls and gain health points. With Hayato’s increased armor penetration, players will deal big shots to the enemies. With reduced recoil, players can spray down their enemies quickly.

Laura, on the other hand, can be used for medium to long-range with increased accuracy. Dasha’s ability will also come to use in this as well.

2) Xayne + Jota + D-Bee + Joseph

Xayne: Xtreme Encounter

Xayne (Image via Free Fire)

Upon activation of this ability, players will gain 80 heath points temporarily, which will decay with time. Moreover, the damage to shields and gloo walls is simultaneously increased by a massive 100%. However, there is a cooldown of 100 seconds.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Players will regain a few health points when they hit the users with guns. Furthermore, knocking them down will replenish 20% of health points.

D-bee: Bullet Beats

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee increases the movement speed by 15% and accuracy by 35% when players fire while moving.

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Joseph (Image via Free Fire)

This combination is an excellent choice for aggressive gameplay. Users can use Xayne to gain additional health points and then enjoy 100% additional damage. Bullet Beats will enable users to decimate their foes on the move. At the same time, players will also gain back HP with Jota.

Nutty Movement will help them with additional movement speed, which can help in repositioning.

1) A124 + Miguel + Luqueta + Moco

A124: Thrill of Battle

A124 (Image via Free Fire)

The ability converts 60 EP into Hp in 4 seconds. Users can use it every 10 seconds.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Miguel (Image via Free Fire)

When Miguel is equipped, players gain 80 EP on every frag.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Hat Trick increases the player’s maximum health points by 25 up to 50.

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

Moco tags the enemies that have been shot for a duration of 5 seconds. This tag is also shared with all the teammates.

Miguel and A124 complement each other quite well. Players can gain HP with Miguel and later convert it quickly using the Thrill of Battle. Users will not need medkits until there is sufficient EP left. After a recent buff, Hat Trick will increase the maximum health points by up to 250, providing an upper hand.

Once the opponent is hit, their location will be known for a few seconds, which is quite valuable.

