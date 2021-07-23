Best Free Fire character combinations with Skyler and D-Bee in July 2021

Compared to other battle royale games on the mobile platform, characters are a unique feature of Free Fire. With the addition of D-Bee, there are currently almost 40 characters in the game. Except for Primis and Nulla, each boasts incredible abilities, helping players have an edge on the battlefield and win more games.

These abilities can be categorized into two: Active and Passive. Interestingly, users can further combine these individual characters to form a character combination. However, players should note that any such combination can have only one active ability and three passive ones.

Note: The choice of character is based on the player’s preference. The combination provided below is based on the writer’s preference.

Best combination with Skyler and D-Bee in Free Fire

Players can use the combination provided below for aggressive gameplay.

Skyler

Skyler character in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Riptide Rhythm (Active)

Skyler has an active ability that creates a sonic wave that damages five gloo walls in 100m upon its activation. It will also increase HP recovery beginning from nine points with the deployment of gloo walls.

Players can use it for aggressive gameplay. They will be able to rush on their foes quickly by destroying the gloo walls. Also, deploying them will result in HP recovery, which often provides an edge. The ability is even more helpful in the last few circles where there is extensive use of gloo walls.

D-Bee

D-Bee character in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Bullet Beats (Passive)

D-Bee is one of the latest additions to the list. Bullet Beats is a unique ability when players fire while moving. The movement speed increases 15%, also the accuracy is also buffed by 35%. This enables users to move about while firing, and this makes them a difficult target to shoot.

Players can extensively use shotguns and SMGs in close range and have a better chance of defeating their foes in close-range encounters. When combined with the ability to destroy the gloo wall, users will have an edge.

Jota

Jota in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Sustained Raids

Using Jota, players will replenish HP instantaneously after they eliminate a foe with a shotgun or SMG. They will get a massive 40 health points. However, there is a 5-second cooldown on this recovery.

In close-range fights, there is more use of shotguns and SMG. This character provides additional perks for using guns from these categories.

Shirou

Shirou character in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Damage Delivered

Players who have equipped Shriou’s ability will have an edge in close-range encounters. If the opponent hits the users from within the 80m range, the foe will be marked for 6s. And unlike Moco, it will only be visible to users. Also, there will be an additional 100% armor penetration on the marked enemy. There is a 20-second cooldown on this marking.

With the additional 100% armor penetration, users can deal good damage within a few shots. When used in the combination mentioned above, this ability will be very potent.

