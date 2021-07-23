Free Fire working redeem code for today (23rd July): Get free diamonds and weapon loot crate

Garena has released a new Free Fire redeem code that offers various rewards to users, including free diamonds.

Over the past few years, Free Fire has grown in popularity and player count. To keep its vast user base happy, developers add new events and redeem codes regularly.

Redeem codes are 12-character codes that provide various free rewards when successfully redeemed from the official Rewards Redemption Site.

Free Fire redeem code for today (July 23rd)

Rewards of this Free Fire redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: MHM5D8ZQZP22

Rewards: 50 diamonds, 3x Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate, and 3x Swagger Ownage Weapon Loot Crate.

Validity: First 20,000 players

The code was tested at the time of writing the article and was working. Therefore, users must quickly claim the rewards before it expires.

Note: This redeem code can only be utilized by players of the European server. Thus, users from other servers don’t stand a chance at getting the rewards listed above.

Steps of redemption

You can follow the steps stated below to use this new Free Fire redeem code to get free diamonds:

Step 1: You should head to the official Rewards Redemption Site of the game. You can use this link to visit the respective page.

Step 2: Once you have reached the website, log in using the method that you have linked to your Free Fire account. The available options are: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

You need to login on to the Rewards Redemption Site to use the code (Image via Free Fire)

Guest accounts cannot use the Free Fire redeem codes, and to claim the rewards, you will have to bind them to any one of the platforms that have been stated earlier.

Step 3: You need to manually enter the code mentioned above or paste it into the text field.

You should enter the Free Fire redeem code and click on the "Confirm" option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: A dialog box confirming the redemption will appear on the screen if the code you entered is valid and working.

Step 5: The in-game currency will be credited directly to your account, while you can claim the weapon loot crates from the in-game mail section.

