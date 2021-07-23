How to get free McLaren P1 car skin in Free Fire

The Free Fire x McLaren crossover was announced in January earlier this year through a post on McLaren’s website. Its promotional video was then released in late May. Following this, a McLaren skin was added to Free Fire as part of the Top-Up event after the OB28 update.

A great deal of exciting things are in store for players as the partnership's event calendar has been announced. Several events are lined up with various tasks to keep players engaged for days in addition to providing free rewards.

Obtaining McLaren P1 - Mantis skin for free in Free Fire

Race to Ace event in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

McLaren P1 - Mantis is one of the rewards in the Race to Ace event in Free Fire. The event commenced today, July 23rd, and will end on August 3rd, 2021.

Players must collect Chequered Flag tokens to accelerate and complete laps to earn various rewards during the event. Also, these boosts refresh daily at 4 AM. The higher the speed of the car, the faster that players will be able to complete each lap.

These tokens can be collected by completing numerous daily missions. Players can also earn Chequered Flag tokens as an after-match drop in all game modes between July 23rd and August 3rd. Players can invite their friends to their team to get an additional boost.

The different rewards for each lap (Image via Free Fire)

Here are the rewards for each lap:

Lap 1 Rewards: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Lap 2 Rewards: 2x Pet Food

Lap 3 Rewards: Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate

Lap 4 Rewards: McLaren Racing Pin

Lap 5 Rewards: McLaren P1 - Mantis

Rewards after Lap 5: Race to Ace Chest

You can follow the steps given below to complete the laps and earn the McLaren skin.

Tap the 'Go To' button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Open the event interface by clicking the 'Go To' button in the 'Race to Ace' section under the 'Ace Play' tab.

Step 2: Complete the daily missions and play games to earn the Chequered Flag tokens.

Players need to accelerate by using the tokens (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Later, accelerate by using these tokens and inviting friends.

Step 4: Upon completing five laps, the McLaren P1 - Mantis will be awarded.

