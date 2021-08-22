How to use shotguns effectively in Free Fire

Free Fire offers its players a good arsenal of weapons to choose from. Out of these weapons, shotguns are rarely used when it comes to intense Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

While shotguns are comparatively less effective than assault rifles and sub-machine guns, they can perform well if used wisely. This article tells players how.

Tips to use shotguns effectively in Free Fire

Players can take note of the following tips and tricks if they want to excel when it comes to using shotguns in Free Fire:

1) Gun combination

The wisest combination with a shotgun is an assault rifle. This combination ensures that players perform well in mid-range fights and not just short-range ones, if the necessity arises.

Sub-machine guns are also a good choice. Snipers are risky as players can only engage in long-range and close-range battles with them.

2) Character and pet selection

Caroline and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Players must consider picking a strong character if they intend on using shotguns. Caroline is a good choice as her ability, Agility, is meant for players using a shotgun. It increases their movement speed by 3% (initial level) to 8% (final level).

Robo is a good choice of companion (Image via Free Fire)

Pets in Free Fire are also helpful, and players should preferably choose a pet that aids in HP recovery. Robo, Detective Panda and Ottero are good choices of companions.

3) Best shotgun

Statistics of M1014 (Image via Free Fire)

The choice of a shotgun does not completely depend on the players, but they can prioritize which one to choose. M1014 should be at the top of the list.

Their next preference should be M1887 as it is effective to take out one enemy at a time at the most. Players must steer clear of SPAS12, because it has to be reloaded every time a shot is fired.

Important Note: Players must remember to use shotguns only when it comes to close-range combat. It is not useful in the case of medium- or long-range fights.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of the author and is meant for beginners.

