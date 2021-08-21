7 best Free Fire pets worth unlocking after OB29 update

Pets in Free Fire are great companions to famous characters as they have their unique abilities that can be used in matches. To check out the underrated pets, players can read this article.

On account of the 4th anniversary celebration, Free Fire is offering all pets at a whooping discount of 70%. Pets with abilities are only worth 209 diamonds instead of 699. Players can head over to the in-game Pet section to acquire them.

Best Free Fire pets

Players can unlock the following pets:

1) Detective Panda

Detective Panda (Image via Garena Free Fire)

This Free Fire pet is a very popular choice among players and possesses the ability called Panda’s Blessings. Players get 4 HPs per kill at the initial level and 7 HPs at the maximum level.

2) Ottero

Ottero (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Ottero’s ability, Double Blubber, allows players to recover EPs while using a Med Kit or a Treatment Gun. The EP recovery ranges from 35% up to a maximum of 65%.

3) Poring

Poring (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Poring’s ability is called Stitch and Patch. At the initial level, Level 1 helmet and armor can be protected, and at the final level, Level 3 helmet and armor’s destruction can be prevented.

4) Dr. Beanie

Dr. Beanie (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Dashy Duckwalk, the ability of Dr. Beanie, allows players to increase their movement speed while crouching. The movement speed increases by 30% (base level) up to 60% (maximum level).

5) Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Players can recover HP using a health pack while using this Free Fire pet. 4 HP can be recovered in the initial stage and 10 HPs in the final stage.

6) Rockie

Rockie (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Players can use Free Fire characters with active abilities more often using Rockie. Stay Chill reduces cooldown by 6% at the base level and by 15% at the final level.

7) Robo

Robo (Image via Garena Free Fire)

This is undoubtedly the most powerful Free Fire pet. Wall Enforcement adds a shield to a deployed gloo wall and helps in providing upto 60 HP at the first level and upto 100 HP at the third level.

Disclaimer: The article is based on the preference of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

