5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Thiva 

Thiva is an upcoming character in Free Fire and is inspired by popular DJ, Like Mike. Players can acquire the character from August 28, 2021 onwards.

Thiva’s ability is Vital Vibes and it increases the rescue speed and helps players recover HPs on successful rescue. From aggressive to underrated, since there are a wide variety of pets in Free Fire, this article shows the best pets that can be paired with Thiva.

Free Fire pets to pair with Thiva

These are five of the best pets that players can pair with Thiva:

1) Ottero

Ottero in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

While Dimitri helps with HP recovery, Ottero aids players to recover EP when they make use of Treatment Guns or Med Kits. EP recovery varies from 35% (base level) to 65% (maximum level).

2) Dreki

Dreki and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Dreki allows players to detect the position of their opponents who are using medkits for a radius of 10 meters to 30 meters. While players rescue their opponents, they can also keep track of their enemies’ position using Dreki.

3) Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Maintaining proper health in an intense Battle Royale and Clash Squad match is important. Since Spirit Fox helps players restore HP while using a health pack, it will go well with Thiva’s HP recovery after a successful rescue.

4) Poring

Poring and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Since Free Fire gamers can utilize Thiva in aggressive matches, Poring will be a good companion. This Free Fire pet is endowed with the ability Stitch and Patch that increases the durability of armor and helmet.

5) Robo

Robo in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

This is one of the most powerful pets in Free Fire, and it helps with HP recovery like Thiva. The skill of the pet, Wall Enforcement, helps players by adding a shield to a deployed Gloo Wall and provides them with 60 HP on top.

Disclaimer: The article is based on the preference of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

