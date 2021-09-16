Top 3 shotgun skins in Garena Free Fire as of September 2021

When it comes to intense matches in Free Fire, players do not usually opt for shotguns. Assault rifles for short to mid-range combat and snipers for long-range fights are usually preferred.

Free Fire gamers are well aware that the game offers a wide range of gun skins to choose from. However, shotgun skins are not very common in Free Fire. Players will mostly get a wide range of assault rifles and sub-machine gun skins in the battle royale game. For those inclined to take close-quarter engagements, here are a few great shotgun skins that they can rep.

Great shotgun skins in Free Fire

1. Wasteland M1014

Wasteland M1014 (Image via Free Fire)

M1014 is a good shotgun in Free Fire that can inflict great damage. The gun has decent movement speed as well. Equipped with Wasteland, the shotgun can ensure that players can style on their enemy while taking them down.

Wasteland is an M1014 gun skin that increases damage (single boost) and range (double boost). The only negative aspect of the gun skin is that it lowers the rate of fire.

2. Hurricane Delivery MAG-7

Hurricane Delivery MAG-7 (Image via Free Fire)

MAG-7 is another shotgun that is capable of inflicting great damage. The rate of fire, movement speed, and reload speed of the gun are top-notch. The accuracy and range of the weapon, however, are not up to the mark.

The Hurricane Delivery gun skin is very suitable for the MAG-7 as it makes the range of the weapon better. On top of that, reload speed also increases. The only downside is that the accuracy of the shotgun suffers.

3. Death M1014

Death M1014 (Image via Free Fire)

This shotgun skin has amazing looks with its combination of red, black and white colors. The attributes of Death M1014 are also good, which makes the skin a good choice for players.

The magazine capacity of M1014 is not good and the double boost of the magazine via this gun skin makes up for it. The gun skin reduces reload speed and increases the damage that the weapon is capable of inflicting.

Note: There are very limited shotgun skins in Free Fire.

