How to get free gun skins in Free Fire this week: Ongoing event rewards explained

Free Fire introduces many events every week where players can stand a chance to win exciting rewards. To celebrate Free Fire Max, Free Fire has come up with an event called 'Max is Here.'

The event commenced on 25 September 2021 and will end on 28 September 2021 (at 4 AM IST). 'Max is Here' gives players the chance to win exciting gun skins if they complete the missions assigned to them.

Max is Here event in Free Fire

Max is Here event in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Players can take part in the Max is Here event by heading over to the Events section of Free Fire. They can complete the following missions to win the respective rewards:

Play one match with friends: Room Card (1 match)

Play three matches with friends: 3 Weapon Royale Vouchers

Kill 10 enemies: 3 Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate

Win a Battle Royale or Clash Squad match: Duke Swallowtail

How to win gun skin for free in Free Fire?

Once they complete the challenge of killing 10 enemies, players will receive a random gun skin from the Hurricane Delivery weapon set. Also, upon winning a game, they can also use the Duke Swallowtail gun skin for a span of 14 days.

Duke Swallowtail

Duke Swallowtail makes AWM even more powerful (Image via Free Fire)

Duke Swallowtail is one of the most sought-after gun skins in Free Fire. The gun skin’s description reads, 'take them out like a gentleman,' and the pink butterfly print gives it a fancy look.

AWM statistics (Image via ff.garena)

The AWM skin helps in improving the performance of the weapon. The skin doubles up the rate of fire and increases the magazine capacity, along with reducing the reload speed.

Since the rate of fire and the magazine of the weapon is not that great, Duke Swallowtail is an important asset to possess. The only drawback is that players will get this gun skin temporarily.

