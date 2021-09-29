×
How to download Free Fire Max on PC: Step-by-step installation guide for emulator users

Players can enjoy Free Fire Max on PCs (Image via Sportskeeda)
Debolina Banerjee
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Sep 29, 2021 02:08 PM IST
Feature

Mobile gamers are very excited as Free Fire's improved version, Free Fire Max, has finally arrived in India. The game has introduced new features with a smoother gaming experience that players can enjoy.

Any Android application can be run on a PC using an emulator. Mobile gamers have seized the opportunity to run mobile games on their computers using an these apps.

Players who want to enjoy Free Fire Max but do not have the necessary storage space or requirements to run it on their devices can opt to enjoy it on their computers. All they need to do is download an emulator.

Free Fire Max on emulator

There are many emulators available on the market, and users can pick any one of them. They can follow these steps if they want to enjoy Free Fire Max on their PCs:

Step 1: Gamers need to first download and install an emulator of their choice.

Step 2: They will then have to open an account. For BlueStacks, they can log in using their Google accounts.

Free Fire Max on BlueStacks (Image via BlueStacks)
Step 3: Players have to search for Free Fire Max.

Step 4: They will then have to click on the Download button.

Step 5: After installation, users can enjoy Free Fire Max on their computers.

Popular emulators

Here is a list of a few popular emulators along with their minimum system requirements:

BlueStacks

Games on BlueStacks (Image via BlueStacks)
  • OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.
  • CPU: Intel or AMD Processor.
  • RAM: 4GB RAM
  • Storage: 5GB Free Disk Space

LDPlayer

Games on LDPlayer (Image via LDPlayer.net)
  • OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)
  • CPU: Intel/AMD Dual-core processor
  • GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up
  • RAM: 2 GB/4 GB (recommended)
  • Storage: 36 GB

NoxPlayer

Games on NoxPlayer (Image via NoxPlayer)
  • OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)
  • CPU: Intel/AMD Dual-core processor
  • GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up
  • RAM: 1.5 GB/4 GB (recommended)
  • Storage: 1.5 GB

MEmu Play

Games on MEmu Play (Image via MEmu)
  • OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)
  • CPU: Intel/AMD Dual-core processor
  • GPU: OpenGL 2.0 up
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Storage: 2 GB

Disclaimer: This article is meant for beginners.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
