How many MB is Free Fire Max? All you need to know about its expected APK file size

Free Fire Max is expected to be released today, on 28 September 2021. The exact release time is not known to players, but it is expected to roll out around 10:00 am IST.

Players can showcase the items on their lobby (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Max will be equipped with Firelink technology that will allow both Free Fire and Free Fire Max players to enjoy matches together. The new battle royale game will also have the Craftland feature that will allow mobile gamers to build their own maps. Free Fire Max gamers can also show off their collection of in-game items via the 360 degree lobby.

Free Fire players are already aware that Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of the existing battle royale game. However, there is some confusion with regards to the size of the title. This article will inform players about its approximate size so that they have storage space ready once the game rolls out.

What is the expected size of Free Fire Max?

Android gamers are recommended to keep at least 1 GB free on their devices (Image via Garena)

Players can expect the file size of Free Fire Max to be more than Free Fire as it is an enhanced version with better graphics. The file size of Free Fire for Android devices is 744 MB.

Android

Mobile gamers can expect the APK size of Free Fire Max to be slightly more than 1 GB. They must keep at least 1.5 GB of free space on their mobile devices.

iOS

iOS players must have 2 GB free space on their devices (Image via Sportskeeda)

iOS users will need more space on their devices compared to Android users. The file size of Free Fire Max for iOS is expected to be around 1.5 GB, so players are recommended to keep at least 2 GB free on their iOS devices.

Disclaimer: The size mentioned is an assumption and reflects the opinion of the author. The exact size will be known once Free Fire Max releases.

