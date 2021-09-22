Free Fire MAX: Last date for pre-registrations and release date for the Indian region

Free Fire mobile gamers are very excited about Free Fire MAX, the upcoming enhanced version of the existing battle royale title. The gameplay of the two titles is exactly the same, barring a few minor changes.

Pre-registrations for the game have already commenced on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store and have been on since 28 August 2021. Players who pre-register for the game will get exciting pre-registration rewards once the game is released.

When can players expect to see Free Fire MAX?

The pre-registration period for Free Fire MAX will end on 27 September 2021. Android mobile gamers can click here to get themselves pre-registered right away. As of writing, there are only five days remaining to pre-register and grab some exclusive rewards.

Free Fire MAX has crossed over 20 million pre-registrations (Image via Garena)

Garena recently made an official statement mentioning that the release date for Free Fire MAX is 28 September 2021. The game will be released exactly a month after its pre-registration commenced. Considering that the game has already amassed 24 million pre-registrations, suffice it to say that players are quite hyped for the release.

Features of Free Fire Max

Free Fire North America 👾😎 @FreeFire_NA A new map, Bermuda MAX, is headed your way as part of Free Fire MAX! 🕗💥



Although, of course, it wouldn't be Bermuda without the iconic Clock Tower.



This and more exciting features will be available with MAX on 9/28! A new map, Bermuda MAX, is headed your way as part of Free Fire MAX! 🕗💥



Although, of course, it wouldn't be Bermuda without the iconic Clock Tower.



This and more exciting features will be available with MAX on 9/28! https://t.co/kJ49soT4TQ

Also Read

Here are a few features that players can expect from the new battle royale title:

Free Fire MAX will come equipped with Firelink technology that will allow Free Fire and Free Fire MAX players to enjoy the game together.

The enhanced battle royale game will require Android 4.1 and above to run. More details about the device requirements of the title will be revealed when the game is released.

The game will have upgraded graphics and better special effects to make the experience for players even more immersive.

Players can craft their own maps in the game in Craftland mode.

Clocktower and Factory locations on the already existing Bermuda map in Free Fire will have a new look in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX will also have a 360-degree lobby where players can flaunt their in-game accessories and collections.

Edited by Danyal Arabi