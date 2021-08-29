Free Fire Max vs Free Fire: 3 major differences between the games

Free Fire Max is a new and improved version of Free Fire that Indian Battle Royale fans are excited about. The pre-registration for Free Fire Max was scheduled to start today, but much to fans' surprise, it was unveiled yesterday, 28 August 2021.

Android mobile gamers can click here to pre-register for Free Fire Max. Once the game becomes available, they will be eligible to win Cyber MAX Loot Box if they pre-register.

Free Fire is also celebrating its 4th anniversary, and fans are excited to participate in various events that the game is coming up with. Since both of these titles are the talk of the town, here are the three major differences between them.

Differences between Free Fire and Free Fire Max

1) Improved graphics

Good News For Free fire Players

Free Fire Max Is Coming Pre Registration 👇 On 29th August Only In Asian Parts After It Will Come To India 🇮🇳 .

With.

1) With New Animations Better Sound.

2) Higher FPS.

3) Improved Graphics.#kannadatechinfo #kannadatechnews #freefiremax pic.twitter.com/r2o1HWGLyt — kannada Tech Info (@kannadaTechInfo) August 25, 2021

Since Free Fire Max is the enhanced version of Free Fire, it will have better graphics than the latter. As per the Google Play Store description, Free Fire Max will have “Ultra HD resolutions and breathtaking effects.”

2) Firelink technology

Players can customize their lobby in the new game (Image via Free Fire Max)

Firelink technology of Free Fire Max will allow Free Fire players to link their accounts and enjoy any game version. It will also allow players to connect with their friends online and enjoy matches irrespective of their version. The progress and items of Free Fire players will easily be transferred to their Free Fire Max account.

3) Custom maps

Free Fire Max will allow players to customize their own maps and play in them. The new exclusive feature will be termed Craftland. The feature was added in the OB28 update and was further improved in the OB29 update.

Disclaimer: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Also read: "Free Fire Max will definitely help create an ecosystem that will foster grassroots talent": Jayasimha "Blind Bablu"

Edited by Srijan Sen