Top 5 reasons why Free Fire is so popular

The popularity of Free Fire is humongous in the battle royale mobile gaming world. The game earned a revenue of $100 million by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Garena Free Fire completed four years of its release this August with its exciting 4th Anniversary celebrations. Many players might wonder about the reasons behind the popularity of the game, and here are a few.

Why is Free Fire so popular?

Free Fire’s popularity is due to the following reasons:

1) Low-end device compatibility

One of the major advantages of Free Fire is that it is compatible with low-end devices. The minimum device requirements of the game are as follows (source - ffsupport.garena.com):

Android

OS: Android 4.4

CPU: Dual core 1.2GHz

RAM: 1GB

Storage: 1.5GB+

iOS

OS: iOS 9

CPU: iPhone 5s

RAM: 1GB

Storage: 1.5GB+

2) Unique characters

Free Fire has a wide range of characters (Image via ff.garena)

Free Fire has a pool of characters, each with their own unique ability. These characters must be purchased via the in-game store using diamonds or gold coins (in-game currency).

If Free Fire gamers want to get the new character, Thiva, players can log in to the game today, 28 August 2021. Garena is offering the character free of cost to celebrate its 4th anniversary.

3) Numerous events

Gear up for the 4nniversary party by logging into the game every day and collecting free rewards including, the Bright Lights Headpic, Turn Up Banner, and Trash Metalic Backpack. 🎁 #FreeFire4nniversary #FreeFireIndia #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah pic.twitter.com/bljwnjMKqk — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) August 23, 2021

The game is famous for coming up with events. From different kinds of spins to special top-up offers, the game never runs out of exciting events that players can take part in.

Mobile gamers can get their hands on exciting prizes and various Free Fire accessories, ranging from gun skins to bundles. Players can head over to the Events section of the game to find out what’s new.

4) Easy to play

The gameplay of Free Fire is pretty straightforward. There are two types of matches that players can enjoy – Clash Squad and Battle Royale.

Battle Royale matches last for 5 to 10 minutes, where 50 players jump into a battlefield to fight for their survival. Clash Squad is a 4v4 game mode, which has seven rounds.

5) Esports scenario

Free Fire is very strong in the esports scenario and gives an opportunity to players around the world to showcase their gameplay skills. India-based competition Free Fire City Open 2021, which had a prize pool of 60 lakhs INR, concluded recently.

International-level competitions like the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) also have a lot to offer. This year’s FFWS reached peak viewership and had a prize pool of a whopping $2 million.

Disclaimer: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Also Read: Free Fire streamer Gyan Gaming's YouTube channel hacked & deleted

Edited by Sabine Algur