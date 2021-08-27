Free Fire streamer Gyan Gaming's YouTube channel hacked & deleted

Famous Free Fire gamer and YouTuber, Sujan “Gyan Sujan” Mistri, shared some shocking news on Twitter stating that his YouTube channel, Gyan Gaming, was banned. His YouTube channel had over 11 million subscribers.

Gyan Sujan is a part of a popular guild called GyanGamingGG. The streamer used to play Clash of Clans before becoming a dedicated Free Fire content creator.

Free Fire YouTube channel Gyan Gaming banned

@YouTubeIndia @TeamYouTube My Yt channel 'Gyan Gaming'was hacked on 25th August and subsequently some content was shared by the hacker that was against community guidelines. My account has since been terminated. Request for urgent recovery support of my channel for my 11m Subs — Gyan Gaming (@_GyanSujan_) August 26, 2021

The Kolkata-based content creator tweeted mentioning that his YouTube account was banned on August 25, 2021. He explained that a hacker had hacked his account and posted the content that was against the community guidelines of YouTube, which led to the ban.

Sorry to hear this – mind following us so that we can share the next steps over DM? Keep us posted. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) August 26, 2021

The tweet was addressed to YouTube India and TeamYouTube. Thankfully, TeamYouTube responded by asking the Free Fire streamer to directly message them to find out the next steps.

Free Fire gamers, shocked to hear the news, came forward and retweeted the tweet more than 2000 times so that it reaches a wider audience. Some players have even replied to the tweet, giving the streamer hope of the early recovery of his YouTube channel.

Growth of Gyan Sujan's YouTube channel

Gyan Gaming has over 2000 videos and a combined view count of over 1.5 billion. The most-viewed video had over 20 million views. The Free Fire content creator generated about $22.6K and $361.8K per month via his YouTube channel, as per Social Blade.

Gyan Sujan’s YouTube channel has amassed huge popularity in the last 30 days. Over 300 thousand people subscribed to his channel and the videos have garnered over 90 million views in a span of one month only.

Gyan Sujan's other social media handles

Players can follow Gyan Sujan on his social media handles to keep themselves updated in case of further developments:

