Gyan Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, monthly income, real name, and more

Sujan Mistri, also recognized by his IGN "Gyan Sujan," is a Free Fire content creator from Kolkata, India. For those who aren't aware, he is the man behind the well-known "Gyan Gaming" YouTube channel that has over 11.2 million subscribers.

In the last 30 days, Gyan Sujan's channel has gained over 300 thousand subscribers and 90.46 million views, clearly indicating massive growth.

Gyan Gaming's Free Fire ID, real name, guild, and stats

Gyan Gaming's Free Fire ID is 70393167. His guild's name is GyanGamingGG, and the guild ID is 61721403.

Stated below are Gyan Gaming's stats as of today (August 21 2021):

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming has maintained splendid stats throughout all the modes (Image via Free Fire)

In squad mode, Gyan Gaming has a total of 18,483 games to his name and has managed to secure 6616 victories, maintaining a win percentage of 35.79%. At a K/D ratio of 5.50, the player has 65,212 frags.

In duo mode, the famous figure has bettered his foes in 509 of 2,200 matches, which comes down to a win rate of 23.13%. Gyan Gaming has accumulated 6,029 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.57.

Gyan Sujan has also played 1,395 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 159, resulting in a win ratio of 11.39%. He has racked up a total of 2,347 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Ranked stats

The creator has only a few ranked matches in solo and duo modes (Image via Free Fire)

When it comes to the current ranked season, Gyan Gaming has participated in 193 ranked squad matches and has triumphed in 49, corresponding to a win rate of 25.38%. With a K/D ratio of 6.63, the content creator has 955 kills.

Gyan Gaming has competed in 3 solo games and has bagged six kills to his name for a kill-to-death rate of 2.00.

Monthly income

Here are the estimated monthly earnings of Gyan Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

On Social Blade, Gyan Sujan's estimated monthly income is between $22.6K and $361.8K.

YouTube channel

Gyan Gaming has regularly created content on YouTube over the past few years. He earlier played Clash of Clans but later completely switched to Garena Free Fire.

On his channel, there are 2035 videos, which have amassed over 1.54 billion views. The most-viewed one presently has over 20 million views.

Note: Gyan Gaming's Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing the article and are subject to change.

Edited by Gautham Balaji