Lokesh Gamer vs Gyan Sujan: Who has better Free Fire stats in August 2021?

Lokesh Raj, aka Lokesh Gamer, has established himself as a top Indian Free Fire YouTuber. He currently boasts a subscriber count of over 12.2 million with 1.08 billion views combined.

Sujan Mistri, also known as Gyan Sujan, is another eminent content creator from India who makes videos related to Garena’s battle royale title. His channel, Gyan Gaming, has 11.2 million subscribers and 1.54 billion views.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Here are Lokesh Gamer's all-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has competed in 3404 squad games and has secured 722 first-place finishes, converting to a win percentage of 21.21%. In these matches, he has 6322 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.36.

The YouTuber has played 1533 duo matches and has 153 victories, having a win ratio of 9.98%. With 2599 frags, the player has a K/D ratio of 1.88.

The internet star has 1309 solo games to his name and has 135 Booyahs for a win rate of 10.31%. He has accumulated 2714 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.31.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has contested in only a few ranked matches (Image via Free Fire)

The content creator has participated in five ranked squad matches and has a single win, leading to a 20% win rate. He has bagged 18 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.50.

The player has played one duo match and two solo games and has emerged victorious in all of them. He has racked up eight and 17 frags in the modes, retaining K/D ratios of 8.00 and 17.00, respectively.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has amazing all-time stats in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Sujan has outclassed his foes in 6616 of the 18483 squad matches, equating a win percentage of 35.79%. He has notched 65212 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 5.50.

The YouTuber has secured 509 wins in 2200 games, resulting in a win ratio of 23.13%. With 6029 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.57.

The internet star has played 1395 solo matches and has 159 victories, translating to a win rate of 11.39%. He has 2347 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has a K/D ratio of 6.63 in the ranked squad mode (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has participated in 193 squad games and has 49 wins, corresponding to a win ratio of 25.38%. He has collected 955 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.63.

Meanwhile, Gyan Gaming has also played one duo match and three solo games. In the latter, he has six kills with a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Who has better stats?

Gyan Sujan has the edge over Lokesh Gamer in the lifetime duo and squad modes. The latter has a superior K/D ratio in solo matches, while Gyan Gaming has a better win rate.

Their ranked stats cannot be compared as Lokesh Gamer has played only a few matches.

Note: The stats of Lokesh Gamer and Gyan Sujan are subject to change as they play more matches.

