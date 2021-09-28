Free Fire Max vs Free Fire: System requirements and major features compared

The excitement for Free Fire gamers is at an all-time high as both Free Fire Max and the OB30 update for the base game rolled out today. Players can head over to the Google Play Store to get Free Fire updated to its latest version.

Android mobile gamers can click here to download the title. If they have pre-registered for the new game, they will be entitled to exciting pre-registration rewards. To learn more about the features of the OB30 update, players can read this article.

Free Fire Max vs Free Fire: Garena's battle royale titles compared

Both battle royale games are compared based on their device requirements and major features:

1. Device Requirements

Size of Free Fire Max on Android devices (Image via Google Play Store)

Since Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of Free Fire, it is obvious that the device requirements of the former are much higher than the latter. Both titles require the same operating system in the case of Android, and Free Fire requires more storage space on iOS devices compared to Free Fire Max.

The following are the device requirements for Free Fire Max:

Android

Operating System: Android 4.1

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 0.96 GB

iOS

Operating System: iOS 11.0 or iPadOS 11.0

Storage: 1.7 GB

Requirements for Free Fire on iOS devices (Image via Apple App Store)

The following are the device requirements for Free Fire:

Android

Operating System: Android 4.1

RAM: 1 GB

Storage: 761 MB

iOS

Operating System: iOS 9.0 or iPadOS 9.0

Storage: 2 GB

2. Major features

Free Fire Max has better graphics and sound effects than Free Fire. The former is equipped with Firelink technology that allows friends to enjoy cross-play matches, regardless of the version they own.

Free Fire Max players also have new and exclusive features like Craftland (that allows them to curate their own maps) and a 360-degree lobby (to show off their in-game possessions) that set the battle royale title apart. The core gameplay of both titles remains the same and players will have no competitive advantage in either game.

