Free Fire Max officially released, APK download link and file size revealed

Free Fire gamers cannot contain their excitement as Free Fire Max has finally arrived on Android and iOS platforms. Players can head to their respective app stores and download the new enhanced version of the game.

Free Fire Max will have Ultra HD resolution with great effects. Also, gamers will be able to enjoy matches with their friends using Free Fire, regardless of the version they own.

Free Fire Max: Download links

Android mobile gamers can download Free Fire Max by clicking here.

iOS mobile gamers can download Free Fire Max by clicking here.

Free Fire Max: APK download size

As expected, the size of Free Fire Max is more than that of Free Fire. Better devices are needed to run the new battle royale title as it is an enhanced version.

Android

Size of Free Fire Max on Android devices (Image via Google Play Store)

The file size of Free Fire Max for Android is 0.96 GB. Android gamers are requested to keep at least 1.5 GB of storage space free so that the game can run smoothly.

iOS

Size of Free Fire Max for iOS devices (Image via Apple App Store)

The file size of Free Fire Max for iOS devices is 1.7 GB. Users are recommended to have at least 2 GB of free space on their devices.

Free Fire Max: Features

Free Fire Max will have the following features:

The new game will have HD graphics and better special effects compared to Free Fire.

Free Fire Max will have a new interface to recommend famous maps in Craftland. The game will also feature minimaps that will be generated automatically.

Players can customize various items like tires.

Optimizations have been made to improve the sound effects of guns.

Players can show off their in-game items in the 360-degree lobby.

Note: Even if Free Fire Max is a standalone BR game, it will have the same gameplay as Free Fire.

