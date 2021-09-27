When is Garena Free Fire MAX getting released for all regions? Features, platforms, and more revealed

The much anticipated Free Fire MAX is almost here, and Garena did not pull any punches this time around in taking their flagship title to the next level.

Free Fire MAX will be releasing tomorrow, September 28, and it will have a simultaneous worldwide launch, including in India. Fans of the base game have been awaiting its release for months now.

With the amount of hype that its announcement and beta was able to create, Free Fire MAX is sure to make a significant impact on the Indian mobile esports market as it stands today.

Sign-ups and pre-registration for the game will end later on today, as the title is set to go live tomorrow, however, the exact time as to when it will be unlocked for play is a mystery.

Garena is yet to provide the community with an official time of the launch, but the devs will definitely be providing more information on it later on.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Platforms and Features

Unlike Battlegrounds Mobile India which had initially only launched for Android devices, Free Fire MAX will be going live simultaneously for both Android and iOS.

Compared to the base game, this expansion is said to have a lot of added features that make it a very promising upgrade from the original. While Garena has not released any official account regarding the features that the game will boast, there have been certain reports from players who have had the opportunity of trying out the beta.

Here are 5 features that players can look forward to:

#1. Enhanced graphics and more immersive gameplay

Various reports from those who played the Free Fire MAX beta suggest that the expansion will be offering a similar battle royale experience but with more quality-of-life features and improved graphics.

The maps will be more realistic in design and gameplay physics, and will therefore be able to provide a more immersive experience than the base game.

#2. Pre-registered players will get exclusive rewards

Players who have already signed up for Free Fire MAX will be able to get their hands on some exclusive rewards. While Garena has yet to disclose the type of reward this is going to be, many community members are speculating that perhaps it will have in-game skins and outfits.

Cosmetics were a big thing in Free Fire, and it won’t be surprising to see that very trend and craze continue into MAX.

#3. Customizable map

Many player reports have also suggested that a customizable map might also be on the way with Free Fire MAX, however, it will be exclusive to the upgrade, and the base Free Fire version will not be able to enjoy it.

#4. Possible cross-play between Free Fire and Free Fire MAX

It’s also suggested by many in the community that Free Fire MAX will support cross-play features with the base game. As MAX is going to come with much higher graphics resolutions, players with low-end devices may not be able to run it optimally and might look to stay back in the base game.

Hence, considering the community requirements, it’s quite possible that Garena chooses to implement this feature between the games.

#5. Profile data transfer between the games

Garena will allow the players from the base game to transfer their profile data and all hard-earned progress to Free Fire MAX. Additionally, all the game modes from the original game will also be available in the upgrade, hence returning players will feel a slight sense of nostalgia.

