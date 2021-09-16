“Garena has done a fantastic job with Free Fire MAX, it looks incredibly promising”: Sagar “ILUMINATI” Patel

With Free Fire MAX scheduled to release next month, many Indian mobile esports personalities have already started giving their favorable opinions on Garena’s upcoming title.

TSM.FTX Sagar “ILUMINATI” Patel has also been quite vocal about the upgrades that MAX will be bringing and how it will be able to provide more depth to the existing gameplay.

In an interview with Abhishek Mallick of Sportskeeda Esports, Sagar talks about some of his expectations from Free Fire MAX, and how his experiences were of winning the recent Esports Premier League 2021, which was a franchise-based event.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation.

Q. What are some of your expectations from Free Fire MAX? Do you think that it will live up to the hype that it was able to create so far?

Sagar: I think Garena has done a fantastic job with Free Fire MAX. It looks very promising and I do feel it will improve on a lot of the base Free Fire features and be even more fun to play.

Q. From what you have seen of Free Fire MAX so far, what would you say are some of its biggest differences and upgrades from Free Fire?

Sagar: From what I have seen and heard, Free Fire MAX will have a gyroscope and way better physics implementation. This is something that the community has been asking for, for some time now, and with it on the way with MAX, I am very excited to see the amount of gameplay depth that it will be willing to bring.

Q. Because of Free Fire MAX’s enhanced graphics do you feel that players with low-end devices will be adversely affected?

Sagar: While I do feel the game will run better on high-end devices, giving them the edge, I also think that Garena as a publisher will cater to the needs of low-end device owners as well. So the game will work perfectly fine on lower models but on reduced graphics.

Q. Do you feel that Free Fire MAX will have a significant impact on the battlegrounds Mobile India audience base?

Sagar: It’s really hard to comment on this right now, but I feel that as Free Fire and BGMI traditionally have a different audience base, the trend will continue with MAX as well.

Q. What kind of impact do you think Free Fire MAX will have on the Indian mobile esports market?

Sagar: I think Free Fire is already one of the most successful mobile games out there. Having an upgraded version of the already popular game is bound to catch some eyes and attract a bigger audience so that people new to the game will at least want to give it a shot.

Q. With TSM FTX recently winning the Free Fire Esports Premier League, tell us a bit about this event and what you thought of the competition.

Sagar: The experience has been amazing, to say the least. I am humbled by how we were treated by the staff and organizers after the win, TSM had also been very supportive and kept cheering us on. TSM is always committed to telling authentic stories about Indian players and will continue to reach more people and help inspire more players.

Q. What are your thoughts on the amount of reach that ESPL 2021 had?

Sagar: I would love to congratulate the whole ESPL team on such a successful event. They have put on a great show and I am just happy to see that a third-party event has come so far. I think the competition was a massive success and I hope to see more from the team in the future.

Also Read

Q. Do you feel that Free Fire MAX will be able to help the region’s grassroots more after it launches?

Sagar: This is also something that is quite difficult to comment on, but I am confident in Garena’s ability to keep breaking records.

Edited by Rohit Mishra