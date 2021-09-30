5 best games like Free Fire Max for Android devices

Free Fire Max was released yesterday, 28 September 2021, and now players can enjoy the game to their heart’s content. Quite a few exclusive features are available for the new battle royale title.

Free Fire Max is available on both Android and iOS platforms. Players who want to enjoy more games like Free Fire Max, can check out the list below.

Android games like Free Fire Max

While the Play Store is filled with a myriad of battle royale titles, only a few have the same feel to them as the latest Garena offering. Here are 5 games that are quite like Free Fire Max:

1) Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India, also referred to as BGMI, is the biggest competitor of Free Fire Max in India. Both titles feature intense battle royale matches that players can enjoy.

The graphics and gameplay of BGMI is more realistic compared to Free Fire Max. It is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

2) Call of Duty®: Mobile - SEASON 8: 2ND ANNIVERSARY

COD Mobile is one of the most celebrated shooter games on mobile gaming platforms. The graphics of this game are even better than Free Fire Max.

Even if the backdrop of the two titles is completely different, players can still enjoy battle royale matches offered by both the titles.

3. Infinity Ops：Cyberpunk Shooter

This FPS game also revolves around taking down enemies in intense matches, like Free Fire Max. Players can enjoy exciting Team Deathmatches by connecting with their friends online.

There are four classes for players to join, namely Saboteur, Tank, Recruit, and Assault. The graphics of the game are good, and Infinity Ops has decent sound effects as well.

4) MaskGun - Online multiplayer FPS shooting gun game

The vibrant backdrop and collection of unique characters are sure to remind players of Free Fire Max. The graphics of the title are also worth appreciating.

From Rumble to Deathmatch, there are quite a few modes that players can enjoy with their friends. Players can click here to download the game.

5) Hero Hunters

The Heroes in Hero Hunters will surely remind players of the unique characters that Free Fire Max offers. Players have over 100 heroes to choose from.

Unlike the Garena title, players have the option to change their heroes during battles. The combination of fantasy with realism works well in the game.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. Since there are many games available on the market, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to their preference.

