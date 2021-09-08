5 best Android games like Free Fire Max with low system requirements

Battle Royale gamers in India are eagerly awaiting the release of Free Fire Max. Players who are looking forward to the game can go and get themselves pre-registered.

Many low-end device owners are worried about whether Free Fire Max will be compatible with their Android devices or not. Before the title is released, players can try out the games listed below that do not have high device requirements.

Android games like Free Fire Max with low device requirements

1) Blood Rivals - Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Even though this survival game is a first-person shooter title, Free Fire players will have fun playing it. The game has decent graphics and controls.

From assault rifles to submachine guns, the arsenal of weapons offered by this title is impressive. Players can click here to download.

2) MaskGun - Online multiplayer FPS shooting gun game

MaskGun also has a collection of unique characters like Free Fire Max. Players can take their pick from over 40 modern combat guns that the game offers.

Deathmatch, Rumble, etc., are a few modes that players can enjoy with their friends. The animated graphics and vibrant backdrop will surely remind players of the Garena classic.

3) Battlelands Royale

The game is the best Battle Royale title that can be enjoyed by kids and teens alike. The characters featured in this title are a lot like the mini Free Fire characters.

Battle Royale matches go on for approximately five minutes and can have up to 32 players. Players can download it from here.

4) Hero Hunters

The Heroes in this title also have unique abilities like that of Free Fire characters. Players can use these abilities to win matches in the game.

Hero Hunters effectively combines fantasy with realism which makes it more interesting. The best feature in the game is that players have the option to change Heroes during a real-time battle.

5) Badlanders

Even though this is a sci-fi FPS game, the ultimate goal of shooting enemies for survival is the same as that of Free Fire Max. To download, players can click here.

Players can join any of the four classes, namely, Recruit, Assault, Saboteur, and Tank. They can also invite their friends and take part in Team Deathmatches.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. Since there are many games available on the market, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to their preference.

Edited by Shaheen Banu