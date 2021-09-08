"When will Free Fire Max be launched in India?": Fans urge developers to reveal release date for awaited game

Free Fire Max is one of the most awaited Battle Royale games in India. The pre-registration for the title in India started on August 28, 2021.

Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of Free Fire. It is a standalone game that retains the gameplay of the Garena classic but improves the graphics by a fair extent.

One of the best aspects of Free Fire Max is that it comes with the Firelink technology. This ensures that players can enjoy both Free Fire Max and Free Fire together. Max players can connect with their friends online regardless of the version they are using.

Free Fire Max pre-registration rewards are based on milestones (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Max offers pre-registration rewards to its players. The rewards are based on the number of pre-registrations given below:

Pre-registration crosses the five million mark: Max Raychaser (Bottom)

Pre-registration crosses the ten million mark: Gold Royale Voucher (2)

Pre-registration crosses the fifteen million mark: Max Raychaser (Facepaint)

Pre-registration crosses the twenty million mark: Cyber Max Skyboard

Pre-registration crosses the thirty million mark: Max Raychaser (Head)

The pre-registration of Free Fire was successful in the other regions. In the MENA region, the number of pre-registrations crossed 2 million. Currently, the number of pre-registrations has crossed over 24 million in India.

Fans appeal to Garena for the release of Free Fire Max

The pre-registration for Free Fire Max in MENA (the Middle East and North Africa) region started in April 2021, and the actual game was released in June 2021. This made Indian players curious about the release date of Free Fire Max.

As a result, Indian Battle Royale enthusiasts have taken to the internet to request Garena to reveal the release date of Free Fire Max. Many players speculate that the game might be released in October 2021. This, however, is merely speculation.

Here are a few examples:

Sir When Free Fire Max Launch In India ? — Ankit_Singh_Ranaji (@Ankit50926492) August 31, 2021

When you are going to launch FreeFire Max in India @IndiaFreeFire

Launch ASAP 🥺 — villanz46 (@villanzz46) July 28, 2021

Hey @IndiaFreeFire launch Free Fire Max in India. I am eagerly waiting for this new game which was launched recently in Vietnam and one/two other countries. I watched some screnshots of the game on Google Play Store, and I tell what it's amazing. Please launch the game in India🙏 — Naam Jankar Kya Karoge (@_KKNJ_) May 1, 2021

Battle Royale enthusiasts on YouTube are curious to know the release date (Image via YouTube)

YouTube reactions on "How to Pre-register for Free Fire Max" video (Image via YouTube)

Players are curious to know the release date of Free Fire Max (Image via Facebook)

Reactions for the launch date of Free Fire Max (Image via Facebook)

