Step-by-step guide to pre-register for Garena Free Fire Max in Android devices

Pre-registration for Free Fire Max is underway on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The process commenced on 28 August 2021.

Pre-registration milestones and respective rewards (Image via Garena)

Players will get exciting pre-registration rewards based on milestones. Mobile gamers can redeem the rewards once the Free Fire Max redemption site goes live. The website will be operable after the game's release.

Currently, the game has garnered over 20 million pre-registrations in India. The distribution of rewards is mentioned below:

Five million pre-registrations: Max Raychaser (Bottom)

Ten million pre-registrations: Gold Royale Voucher (2)

Fifteen million pre-registrations: Max Raychaser (Facepaint)

Twenty million pre-registrations: Cyber Max Skyboard

Thirty million pre-registrations: Max Raychaser (Head)

Pre-registration via the official Free Fire Max site

Free Fire Max official website (Image via Garena)

The following steps are to be followed:

Step 1: Players must head over to the official site or click here.

Step 2: They will have to click “Pre-Register Now” option.

Step 3: Users will have to log in via any of the methods provided.

Step 4: They will then have to choose whether they are Android or iOS users.

Once the player chooses to do so, the following message will be displayed:

Message that will appear once the player successfully pre-register (Image via Garena)

Pre-registration via Google Play Store

Free Fire Max on the Google Play Store (Google Play Store)

Mobile gamers need to follow the steps given below:

Android will have to head over to the Google Play Store or click the link here to be redirected.

Step 1: They will have to search for Free Fire.

Step 2: They will then have to click the Pre-Register button.

Once players pre-register, the game will be automatically downloaded following its release. Free Fire Max is expected to arrive next month.

