Free Fire Max Early Access link for Indian users (Android)

Garena unveiled the pre-registration for Free Fire Max yesterday, 28 August 2021. Since players expected the pre-registration to start today, they were hit with a happy surprise.

Free Fire Max is nothing but an enhanced version of Free Fire. The game will have better graphics and visual effects. Free Fire Max also comes equipped with Firelink technology. To check out the differences between the two Battle Royale games, players can go through this article.

$SE Garena Free Fire MAX has now officially released in MENA-region pic.twitter.com/kPS7Sq30XR — Daniel Kakai (@DanielKakai9) June 10, 2021

Free Fire Max has already been released in the MENA (the Middle East and North Africa) region. The pre-registration for this region commenced in April 2021 and was released in June 2021. The game received a whopping 2 million pre-registrations.

Good News For Free fire Players

Free Fire Max Is Coming Pre Registration 👇 On 29th August Only In Asian Parts After It Will Come To India 🇮🇳 .

With.

1) With New Animations Better Sound.

2) Higher FPS.

3) Improved Graphics.#kannadatechinfo #kannadatechnews #freefiremax pic.twitter.com/r2o1HWGLyt — kannada Tech Info (@kannadaTechInfo) August 25, 2021

Players will be able to link their Free Fire account while logging in to Free Fire Max. Their progress and inventory will reflect across both the applications. Firelink technology will allow players to enjoy Free Fire Max regardless of which application they are using.

Early Access link for Free Fire Max

Pre-registration for Free Fire Max has commenced for Andruid users (Image via Google Play Store)

Android users can head over to the Google Play Store and search for Free Fire Max. They can then click the “Pre-register” option.

Alternatively, players can click here to be redirected to the Google Play Store page.

Android users who pre-register for the game will be eligible for a pre-registration reward. Garena is offering a Cyber MAX Loot Box if the players pre-register for the title. Free Fire gamers will get the reward once the game is released in India.

Note: In this article, the pre-registration for Free Fire Max is referred to as Early Access. Players will be able to enjoy Early Access to Free Fire Max once the pre-registration concludes.

