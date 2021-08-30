Free Fire Max rewards redemption page and FF Max milestone rewards explained

Indian mobile gamers are thrilled as they are finally able to pre-register for Free Fire Max. The new Free Fire title is just an enhanced version of the popular battle royale game already in existence.

The pre-registration for Free Fire Max commenced on 28 August 2021. Players can head over to the Google Play Store to get themselves pre-registered.

Free Fire Max rewards redemption site

FAQ section of Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

Free Fire rewards redemption site will go live once the game is released. Players can head over to the site to redeem the rewards they will receive. For more information, players can head over to the FAQ section of the official page of Free Fire Max.

Free Fire Max milestone rewards

Pre-registration milestones and respective rewards (Image via Garena)

Rewards will be distributed based on the number of pre-registrations. If the number reaches the following milestones, players will be able to claim the rewards given below:

Upon reaching five million pre-registrations: Max Raychaser (Bottom)

Upon reaching ten million pre-registrations: Gold Royale Voucher (2)

Upon reaching fifteen million pre-registrations: Max Raychaser (Facepaint)

Upon reaching twenty million pre-registrations: Cyber Max Skyboard

Upon reaching thirty million pre-registrations: Max Raychaser (Head)

Free Fire Max invitation rewards

Free Fire Max invitation rewards (Image via Garena)

Players can invite their friends and stand a chance to win exciting rewards. The following rewards will be given based on the number of users that players successfully invite:

1 user: Max Raychaser (Shoes)

2 users: Max Raychaser (Mask)

3 users: Max Raychaser (Top)

4 users: Cyber Max Loot box

5 users: Diamond Royale Voucher (10)

Free Fire Max Top 50 invitation reward (Image via Garena)

The top 50 mobile gamers who have invited the the most players will be able to redeem the rewards given away by Free Fire Max. Players who successfully complete this task will get the Max Raychaser (Bundle) as a reward.

