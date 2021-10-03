Top 3 reasons to get the DJ Alok character in Free Fire Max

DJ Alok is a fan-favourite character in Free Fire Max. His abilities are one of the strongest in the game and can be used by players and allies to successfully emerge victorious in 'Battle Royale' and 'Clash Squad' matches.

Ever since Free Fire Max was released, players have been looking for ways to improve their gameplay. Choosing good characters is the stepping stone to improved results and victories in Free Fire Max.

3 best reasons to choose DJ Alok in Free Fire Max

DJ Alok's lethality is due to, but is not limited to, the following factors in Free Fire Max:

3. HP Recovery

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok’s ability, Drop the Beat, helps in recovering the HP of players. At the first level, players can get a boost of 5 HPs per second for a total of 5 seconds. As Free Fire Max gamers gradually level up the character, they will be able to recover 5 HPs per second in a span of 10 seconds at his max level.

2. Teamplay

DJ Alok not only increases the movement speed of the player while using him, but also his allies. As long as players are within the range of 5 meters, DJ Alok can facilitate their movement and sprinting speed. At the initial level, the movement and sprinting speed is boosted by 10% and at the final level, it is increased by 15%.

1. Aggressive gameplay

In the case of aggressive gameplay, HP and movement speed play key roles. Since DJ Alok has the ability to boost both, he is the perfect choice for intense 'Battle Royale' and 'Clash Squad' matches in Free Fire Max. Moreover, his cooldown time is lower compared to many other powerful characters so players can use his ability more often.

Also Read

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of the author. Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

Edited by Danyal Arabi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far