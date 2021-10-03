3 Free Fire characters as good as Chrono after OB30 update nerf

Chrono’s nerf in the Free Fire OB30 update is considered a significant disadvantage by mobile gamers. The characters' cooldown time, skill duration, and skill set were adversely affected via the latest update.

Free Fire players will get better results if they pair Chrono with pets. If they are still reluctant to use Chrono in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches after his nerf, they can check out the options below.

Free Fire characters as good as Chrono

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Alongside Chrono, DJ Alok is also one of the most powerful and fan-favorite Free Fire characters of all time. His ability, Drop The Beat, can create a 5-meter aura that can increase movement and sprinting speed by 10%.

Both Chrono and DJ Alok can increase the movement speed of the players. In addition to this, DJ Alok also restores 5 HPs per second for 5 seconds.

2) D-bee

D-Bee and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee also increases the movement speed by 5% at the initial level, like Chrono. His ability is called Bullet Beats.

Not only does the movement speed gets buffed up while firing a weapon, but the accuracy also increases. Accuracy is boosted by 10%, which makes D-bee a good choice for beginners.

3) Elite Andrew

Andrew and his old ability (Image via Free Fire)

Andrew’s Elite ability was also nerfed in the OB30 update like that of Chrono. His awakened ability is called Wolf Pack.

The ability revolves around reducing damage, which is a tad bit similar to Chrono’s ability that helps in blocking 600 damage by creating a force field. Players can now reduce their armor damage by 5% using Andrew.

Note: All abilities are at the characters' minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of the author. Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

