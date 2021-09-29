5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Chrono after the OB30 update

Much to the disappointment of Free Fire gamers, Chrono’s Time Turner ability was significantly nerfed in the OB30 update. From skill duration to cooldown time, the ability has undergone huge changes.

Pets in Free Fire are a valuable asset in battle royale and Clash Squad matches. Players can pair pets with Chrono to make up for deficiencies and improve overall performance in Free Fire matches.

5 great Pets to be paired with Chrono in Free Fire

1. Rockie

Rockie and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Rockie’s ability, Stay Chill, reduces the cooldown time by 6% at the first level and 15% at the maximum level. This pet will do well with Chrono as his ability’s cooldown time has increased since the OB30 update.

2. Dr. Beanie

Dr. Beanie and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Dashy Duckwalk, the ability of Dr. Beanie, increases the speed of movement while crouching by 30% to up to 60%. Chrono’s movement speed at the final level was also reduced in the update, so players can use Dr. Beanie to increase their movement speed.

3. Moony

Moony and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Moony’s skill is called Paranormal Protection, which helps with damage reduced at the rate of 20% (base level) to 35% (final level) while players are busy using med kits, repairing, etc. Since Chrono blocks damage, players can use Moony’s ability to further reduce the damage inflicted by enemies.

4. Poring

Poring and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Poring’s ability is called Stitch and Patch and it helps with armor durability. It increases helmet and armor durability by one every three seconds at the initial level and by one every two seconds at the final one. It also helps to prevent breakage of level one (base level) and level three helmet and armor (highest level) which is of great importance to Chrono as his skill duration has been reduced.

5. Robo

Robo (Image via Free Fire)

Robo is a powerful pet in Free Fire that helps with adding a shield to the deployed gloo wall and recovering 60 HPs to a maximum of 100 HPs. Wall Enforcement, the ability of Robo, is a great addition to Chrono’s force field that helps to block 600 damage from enemies.

Disclaimer: The article is based on the preferences of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playstyle.

