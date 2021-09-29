Top 5 pets in Free Fire after OB30 update

The wide variety of pets in Free Fire can be great companions to characters during Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. Most of the pets in Free Fire have their own unique abilities that players can use in battle.

Unfortunately, the OB30 update did not introduce any new pets to Free Fire. Mobile gamers can choose the best ones from the pool of pets who are already up for grabs in the in-game store.

Best Free Fire pets after OB30 update

Players can pick from the pets given below:

1) Rockie

Rockie and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Rockie’s ability Stay Chill is meant for players who are equipped with active characters. The pet helps in reducing the cooldown time by 6% at the initial level and 15% at the maximum level.

2) Robo

Robo and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Wall Enforcement is the ability of a powerful Free Fire pet called Robo. He helps in adding a shield to a deployed gloo wall and also helps with HP recovery that ranges from 60 HP at the base level to 100 HP at the final level.

3) Dr. Beanie

Dr. Beanie and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Players can increase their movement speed while crouching by using Dr. Beanie. Dashy Duckwalk, the ability of this Free Fire pet, boosts movement speed by 30% (base level) up to 60% (final level).

4) Ottero

Ottero and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Ottero helps with improving the health of players by using his ability Double Blubber. Players can recover 35% (base level) to 65% (final level) EP while using a Treatment Gun or Med Kit.

5) Detective Panda

Detective Panda and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Detective Panda is one of the most popular pets in Free Fire. His ability is called Panda’s Blessings and helps with HP recovery at the rate of 4 HP per kill at the first level and 7 HP per kill at the third level.

Disclaimer: The article is based on the preferences of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

Edited by Siddharth Satish