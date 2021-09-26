Sensei Tig pet in Free Fire: Is the new pet worth unlocking?

Along with the existing pool of characters, Free Fire also has a wide variety of pets that players can choose from. Sensei Tig is the latest addition to the pet pool.

Sensei Tig and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Sensei Tig possesses the ability called Nimble Ninja. This ability helps players to reduce enemies’ marking skill by 30% at the initial level, and by 50% at the highest level.

Is Sensei Tig worth unlocking in Free Fire?

Players can unlock Sensei Tig in Free Fire for absolutely no monetary investment. If they want to acquire the pet for free, they need to hurry, as it is available for two more days only.

Gaming Sanu @GamingSanu2 Finall Indian Server Update News in India Server 10 - 26 September Elite MOCO CALANDER Comming Sonn..... Ready To Free Fire Players...... Finall Indian Server Update News in India Server 10 - 26 September Elite MOCO CALANDER Comming Sonn..... Ready To Free Fire Players...... https://t.co/Oh1bBoHLM6

Now that Moco has her own awakened ability, more players will likely use her in matches. If the enemy is using a character like Moco, who lets players know about the position of the opponent, then the marking time of Moco will be reduced if the player is equipped with Sensei Tig.

Sensei Tig Top Up Event

Free Fire India Official @IndiaFreeFire



The Sensei Tig Top-Up event ends on the 28th of September!⏳



#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah The new pet, Sensei Tig, is finally here! 🐅 Get the furry, stripy friend and complete the Tig collection with its skins and emote. 🔥The Sensei Tig Top-Up event ends on the 28th of September!⏳ The new pet, Sensei Tig, is finally here! 🐅 Get the furry, stripy friend and complete the Tig collection with its skins and emote. 🔥



The Sensei Tig Top-Up event ends on the 28th of September!⏳



#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah https://t.co/hmE6Y8i7EU

The Sensei Tig Top Up event is currently underway on Free Fire. So players can acquire this pet by just topping up the requisite amount of diamonds. In a way, they can get Sensei Tig for free as they are not spending diamonds separately to purchase the pet.

Free Fire gamers will get the following rewards if they top up the required number of diamonds:

Sensei Tig: Top up 100 diamonds

Pet Skin: Ice Sensei Tig: Top up 300 diamonds

Pet Skin: Fire Sensei Tig and Show off (pet action): Top up 500 diamonds

Pet Skin: Earth Sensei Tig (Image via Free Fire)

Aside from the Sensei Tig skins mentioned above, players will be able to get the 'Pet Skin: Earth Sensei Tig' once they upgrade the pet to level 6. The Sensei Tig Top Up event will come to an end on 28 September 2021.

