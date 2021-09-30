Chrono vs Wukong: Who is the better Free Fire character after OB30 update nerfs?

Free Fire's Chrono and Wukong are two of the three characters whose abilities were nerfed in the OB30 update. The latest update to the Free Fire title was released on 28 September 2021.

Both possess active abilities that players are fond of. This article compares their abilities to judge which one is the better choice after the OB30 update. To improve their abilities, players can pair pets with their characters.

Chrono vs Wukong: Who is better after nerfs from the OB30 update?

Chrono

Chrono and his nerfed ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono’s 'Time Turner' ability was significantly nerfed in the OB30 update. His skill time was reduced to from 8 seconds to 5 seconds at the maximum level and the movement speed was also reduced to 10% from 15% at the final level.

Aside from the above, Chrono’s cooldown time has increased to 250 seconds at the base level and 220 seconds at the final level. The ability to block 600 damage by creating a force field has remained the same.

Wukong

Wukong and his nerfed ability (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong has the active ability called Camouflage. The cooldown time of the ability was significantly increased in the OB27 update.

Now, Wukong’s ability lasts for 10 seconds at the first level and 15 seconds at the sixth level. After the OB30 update, Wukong’s movement speed gets reduced by 20% once his skill is activated.

Which Free Fire character is better?

Chrono is slightly more powerful than Wukong (Image via Sportskeeda)

Chrono is slightly better than Wukong as his ability blocks damage and gives players the opportunity to shoot their enemies from within the force field. Moreover, Wukong’s cooldown time is much more than Chrono, even after the OB30 update in Free Fire.

Wukong has one advantage, and that is the cooldown time of the ability resets if the player is successful in taking down an enemy. So, Wukong’s performance and usefulness depends on the type of Free Fire player using him.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

