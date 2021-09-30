Is Chrono still a powerful Free Fire character after OB30 update nerf?

Free Fire gamers like to use Chrono in matches to get the best results. Players are disheartened now that the character’s ability has been significantly nerfed for the second time around in the OB30 update.

Players were initially disappointed when Chrono was nerfed in the OB27 update, and requested Garena to improve his ability. However, the developers made him even weaker than before.

Chrono’s original ability

Chrono's original ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono's basic ability, Time Turner blocked 600 damage from enemies by creating a force field. The cooldown period gradually reduced from 50 seconds to 40 seconds.

Chrono’s original ability created a force field that not only increased the movement speed of players, but also that of allies. At the base level, players’ speed was increased by 15% (allies 10%) and at the maximum level, it was boosted by 30% (allies 15%).

After the OB27 update

Chrono's previous ability (Image via Free Fire)

The OB27 update completely eliminated the boost of ally movement speed. Players using Chrono now had their speed boosted by 5% at the base level and 15% at the maximum level.

The cooldown time also significantly increased. 50 seconds at the base level was changed to 200 seconds, and 40 seconds at the max level was converted to 170 seconds.

After the OB30 update

Chrono's current ability (Image via Free Fire)

The OB30 update made the following changes:

Movement Speed was reduced from 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, and 15% to 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10% respectively

Skill Duration was decreased from 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 seconds to 3, 3, 4, 4, 5, and 5 seconds respectively

Cooldown time was increased from 200, 192, 185, 179, 174, and 170 seconds to 250, 242, 235, 229, 224, 220 seconds respectively

Is Chrono still a powerful Free Fire character?

Chrono might not be as powerful as he was initially, but he can still be a good choice for aggressive matches. Despite being nerfed twice, Chrono is more useful than many of the passive characters that Free Fire has to offer.

To improve performance in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches, players can use different character combinations. They can also pair Chrono with pets.

