DJ Alok vs Moco vs Jota: Which Free Fire character is better for beginners in 2021?

Free Fire has a combination of active and passive characters that can be used for Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. While active characters are usually more powerful, passive characters have no cooldown time (except Shirou), unlike active ones.

While DJ Alok is a popular active character, Moco and Jota are characters who possess passive abilities. This article compares their skills to determine who is the best.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok is an active character with the ability, Drop the Beat. The skill increases the movement and sprinting speed of players by 10%. He has a cooldown time of 45 seconds and facilitates HP recovery at a rate of 5 HP per second for 5 seconds.

Moco

Moco and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Moco’s passive ability is called Hacker’s Eye. She can tag enemies that she has shot for two seconds. Moco is one of the few passive characters with an awakened ability.

Jota

Jota and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Jota’s passive ability, Sustained Raids, helps with HP recovery. When players fire at enemies, they recover some HP. When they successfully knock down opponents, their HP revived is equivalent to 10% of maximum HP.

Note: All character abilities are at their minimum levels. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire character is better for beginners?

Jota is a better choice for beginners (Image via Free Fire)

Jota should be preferred by beginners as his character is easier to handle and more valuable than Moco. All beginners have to do is shoot at enemies to recover HP.

DJ Alok is more powerful than Jota, but beginners cannot use him as many times as they would like since his ability is an active one. Moreover, despite the increase in movement and sprinting speed, newbies might face difficulty controlling the character.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

