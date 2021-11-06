Chrono vs Thiva vs Jota: Which Free Fire character is better for ranked matches in November 2021?

Free Fire has a good collection of both active and passive characters that players can use in matches. Chrono is a popular active character who has been nerfed twice via major updates.

Thiva and Jota are passive characters in Free Fire. This article compares their abilities to judge who is better for ranked matches in the battle royale game.

Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono’s ability is called Time Turner, and it is capable of improving players’ movement speed by 5%. They can also block 600 damage. The skill lasts for only 3 seconds and has a cooldown time of 250 seconds.

Thiva

Thiva and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva, the latest addition to the list of playable characters in Free Fire, has an ability called Vital Vibes. It increases the rescue speed of players by 5%. If they successfully revive an ally, they get a boost of 15 HP in 5 seconds.

Jota

Jota and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Jota’s ability is called Sustained Raids. Hitting an enemy with a gun improves the HP status of players. If the Free Fire gamer can knock down the opponent, 10% of the maximum HP is recovered.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum levels. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire character is better for ranked matches?

Jota is a better choice compared to Thiva and Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono’s ability is more potent than Jota’s, but his lengthy cooldown time is a major downside. Hence, players cannot use Time Turner as often as they would like to.

Thiva is only suitable for duo/squad or Clash Squad matches as he cannot be used for single BR matches, where he is not a good choice. Therefore, Jota is the best selection for ranked matches as he possesses a passive ability that helps with healing.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

Edited by Ravi Iyer