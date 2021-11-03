DJ Alok vs Dasha vs Jota: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode?

Free Fire has a good combination of active and passive characters that mobile gamers can choose from. DJ Alok possesses an active ability, while Jota and Dasha have passive skills.

While Alok is one of the most famous characters in Free Fire, Jota and Dasha are underrated. This article compares their abilities to determine who is the best for Clash Squad matches in Free Fire.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability

DJ Alok’s ability is called Drop the Beat, and he is capable of creating a 5-meter aura that can boost movement and sprinting speed by 10%. It also recovers 5 HP per second for 5 seconds. The cooldown time remains fixed at 45 seconds.

Dasha

Dasha and her ability

Dasha is a passive character in Free Fire with diverse abilities. Partying On reduces the damage caused by falls by 30% and reduces recovery time by 60%. She also reduces the rate of recoil build-up and maximum recoil by 6% each.

Jota

Jota and his ability

Jota’s passive ability, Sustained Raids, helps gamers with HP recovery. When they hit an enemy, some amount of HP is recovered. When users are able to knock down their opponents, the maximum HP is boosted by 10%.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum levels. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode?

DJ Alok is a better choice compared to Dasha and Jota

All three Free Fire characters are suitable for Clash Squad matches, but DJ Alok is the best choice. Even if he is an active character with a cooldown time, his ability can get positive results in a match.

When it comes to HP recovery, Alok is a far better choice than Jota. Despite Dasha’s diverse ability, Alok should be preferred as aspects of his ability, HP recovery, and movement speed matter more than recovery from falls and recoil of a weapon.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

