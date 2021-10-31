3 best gloo wall placement tactics in Free Fire

Gloo walls are intrinsic when it comes to Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches in Free Fire. These are mainly used by pro-players who want to gain a tactical advantage over other mobile gamers in survival.

Gloo wall grenades are mainly used in aggressive face-offs when one tries to dominate and eliminate the other. The placement of gloo wall grenades is of prime importance for intense matches, and players must have a clear idea to ensure their survival by using gloo walls to their advantage.

Best ways to place gloo wall in Free Fire

Players can make use of the following tips and tricks to ensure proper placement of the gloo wall grenades in Free Fire:

1) Crouch behind gloo wall

Even if the gloo wall is placed correctly, it is not high enough to protect the exposed head. To avoid headshots, players can crouch behind the gloo wall. They can also set one over the other to make the gloo wall higher.

2) Deflection

Mr. Waggor and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Whenever there are covers nearby, players can use gloo walls to throw off their enemies in a different direction. Once the enemies rush into the gloo wall, players can fire at them after emerging from the covers they were hiding behind. To ensure that they do not run out of gloo walls, Free Fire gamers can use the pet, Mr. Waggor.

3) Use Beaston

Beaston and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Beginners in Free Fire can rely on Beaston to increase the throw of the gloo wall grenade. Helping Hand increases the throwing distance by 10%. As a result, players can stay afar and still use gloo walls as an additional layer of protection.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the author and is meant for beginners. The final decision solely depends on a player's playstyle.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar