Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) Free Fire skins collection sends fans into a frenzy

Ajjubhai is one of India's most popular Free Fire gamers and has a huge fan following on YouTube. His YouTube channel, Total Gaming, has over twenty-nine million subscribers and a total view count of five billion.
Recently, Ajjubhai made a video of his collections that impressed the fans. Collections are basically the wide range of costumes and accessories that Free Fire gamers possess. Popular content creators often show off their collections in YouTube videos.
Ajjubhai’s collection of Free Fire skins
Some of the most famous and rare Free Fire skins possessed by Ajjubhai are shown below:
Fan reactions
Some fans have been quite overwhelmed by the rare Free Fire skins that Ajjubhai possesses. The video has received over a million views and 241K likes. The video has also been widely shared and the comment count has crossed 22K.
Quite a few fans have congratulated him on his achievement of reaching 29 million subscribers, making him the Free Fire YouTuber with the highest number of subscribers. Some fans have also asked him to reveal his face.
Here are some of the reactions:
Which is your favorite Ajjubhai skin in Free Fire? Let us know in the comments section below!