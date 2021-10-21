Best Free Fire sensitivity in 2021: How to improve headshot accuracy and movements

In order to achieve the ultimate goal of survival in Free Fire, players must eliminate their opponents. Mobile gamers who are into aggressive gameplay often search for ways to increase their kill count.

To kill an enemy effectively, players need to aim for their head to inflict maximum damage. However, this can prove to be a challenging task if the proper gun is not used.

Sensitivity settings play a crucial role in determining the performance of Free Fire matches. To ensure headshot accuracy, players can change their sensitivity settings to get the best results.

Recommended sensitivity settings and playable character for improved headshot accuracy in Free Fire

Sensitivity settings to improve headshots accuracy (Image via Free Fire)

Players can apply the following sensitivity settings to improve their headshot accuracy in Free Fire:

General: 90 to 100

Red Dot: 80 to 90

2x Scope: 60 to 80

4x Scope: 65 to 75

Sniper Scope: 20 to 30

Free Look: 65 to 75

Players must note that the sensitivity settings depend upon their playstyle. Since playstyle is relative to each gamer, the given sensitivity might not be comfortable for everyone.

As a result, many players often make the mistake of simply copying their Free Fire idol’s sensitivity. It is therefore advisable to practice a few times with the new sensitivity settings before playing ranked matches.

Important note:

Since Free Fire has characters with unique abilities, there is one character especially meant for players who want to improve their accuracy and movement. This character is D-bee.

D-bee and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee is a good choice for beginners. This is because his passive ability, Bullet Beats, improves their accuracy by 10% and movement speed by 5% when a player fires while moving. Since it is a passive skill, it is a major advantage for Free Fire gamers who want to work on their headshot accuracy.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the author.

