Top 3 Free Fire characters as good as Skyler after OB30 update

The abilities of quite a few characters get reworked after every major update in Free Fire. While some skills are nerfed, others get buffed.

From Chrono to Shirou, there are four Free Fire characters whose abilities were reworked in the OB30 update. Skyler was not one of them, but he is a powerful active character in Free Fire, and here are a few choices that players can use as substitutes.

Three great replacements for Skyler in Free Fire

1) Xayne

Xayne and her ability in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Xayne is the character who comes closest to Skyler as she helps in damaging gloo walls and shields along with HP recovery. Her active ability is called Xtreme Encounter.

The skill is capable of destroying gloo walls/shields at a 40% higher rate and has a cooldown time of 150 seconds that gradually reduces. Xtreme Encounter lasts for ten seconds, and players can temporarily recover 80 HP.

2) Dimitri

Dimitri and his ability in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri is also an active character who helps recover HP, like Skyler. The ability is called Healing Heartbeat and is best suited to Clash Squad matches.

The 3.5-meter zone created by Dimitri helps in recovering 3 HP per second for ten seconds and also helps in the self-recovery of knocked-down players. This skill has a cooldown time of 85 seconds at the initial level.

3) Luqueta

Luqueta and his ability in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Luqueta is a passive Free Fire character who possesses an ability called Hat Trick. It helps in recovering HP after players eliminate their opponents.

The maximum HP after every frag rises by 35 points. Both Skyler and Luqueta are suitable for aggressive matches, as they facilitate HP recovery.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of the author. Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

