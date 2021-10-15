5 most useful Free Fire character abilities for players with passive playstyles

Most Free Fire gamers often take an aggressive approach, rather than a passive one while playing the game. However, some players apply strategy to the best of their ability in order to emerge as the last player standing in this game of survival.

Based on the strategic approach, there are many Free Fire characters with unique abilities to choose from. Players can take their pick from the following characters if they prefer using a passive playstyle.

Best Free Fire characters for passive players

1) Rafael

Rafael and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Enemies that are hit by Rafael suffer HP loss at a rate that is 20% faster than usual, and his ability Dead Silent also has a silencing effect on marksman rifles and snipers. This way, players can eliminate their enemies without bringing attention to themselves.

2) K

K and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

K’s ability increases EP and players can get a boost of 2 EP every three seconds when in Psychology mode. The two effects of Captain Booyah, Psychology and Jiu-jitsu, work in perfect harmony to make sure that a proper amount of EP is available to boost the health of players.

3) Elite Kelly

Elite Kelly and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

The awakened version of this Free Fire character, Kelly "The Swift", is activated after four seconds of sprinting and is capable of inflicting 101% damage to the enemy. As a result, passive players can get the best outcome when it comes to quickly eliminating enemies.

4) Clu

Clu and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Clu helps in revealing the position of enemies within a range of 50 meters if the enemy is not in a prone or squat position. The information is also sent to teammates, and the squad can plan their next move strategically using Tracing Steps.

5) D-bee

D-bee and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee is the best for beginners as his skill helps to improve accuracy by 10% while moving, thereby increasing the chances of the bullet hitting an appropriate spot. Bullet Beats also increases movement speed by 5% while the player is firing a weapon while moving, which hinders enemies from shooting at them accurately.

Note: All abilities are at the characters' minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Also Read

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of its author. Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

Edited by Siddharth Satish