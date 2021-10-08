5 best Free Fire pets for tactical support

Free Fire has characters as well as pets who have their unique powers that can be used in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. There are a total of 17 pets that gamers can purchase from the in-game store.

Pets can be utilized by players whenever they need tactical support to improve their gameplay.

Most potent tactical Free Fire pets

1) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Mr. Waggor’s Smooth Gloo provides players with one gloo wall every 120 seconds. Since gloo wall plays a vital role in matches, they can use this pet to ensure their supply never runs out.

2) Falco

Falco and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

This Free Fire pet has the ability, Skyline Spree, that increases gliding speed by 15% and diving speed by 25%. Users can use Falco to land quickly and gain a tactical advantage over their opponents in BR matches.

3) Ottero

Ottero and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Double Blubber, Ottero’s ability, allows gamers to recover 35% of HP recovered while using a Treatment Gun or a Medkit. EP is important for HP conversion whenever the health of a player is low, and this pet does an excellent job taking care of it.

4) Beaston

Beaston and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

The throwing distance of gloo walls, flashbangs, and grenades is increased by 10% using Beaston’s ability, Helping Hand. Users can increase their throwing distance by staying relatively safe using this Free Fire pet.

5) Robo

Robo and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Robo’s ability, Wall Enforcement, not only adds a shield to a gloo wall but also recovers 60 HP. Since gloo walls and shields can be destroyed by characters like Skyler and Xayne, Robo provides extra protection by adding a shield.

Note: All abilities are at the pets’ minimum level. Players can level up their pets to make them more powerful.

Disclaimer: The article is based on the preference of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

