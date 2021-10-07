How to get Free Fire diamonds for cheap after OB30 update

Diamonds are a way to purchase various in-game accessories in Free Fire. Players can buy these diamonds using real money or by indulging in top-up offers that the battle royale game introduces from time to time. As an alternative, a tedious yet free way to gather money for cosmetics in Free Fire is to collect Google Play Credits from their "Opinion Rewards" app.

Free Fire has introduced a new offer, yet again, that allows players to acquire diamonds at a cheap rate. Players can use this offer for both Free Fire and Free Fire Max.

Membership offers in Free Fire to get diamonds for cheap

Garena has redesigned the membership offer in Free Fire after the OB30 update. There are two types of memberships that players can avail: the weekly or the monthly membership.

Weekly membership

Players have to pay INR 159 for the Weekly Membership (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire gamers will have to pay INR 159 for their weekly membership. In return, they will get 450 diamonds and the following benefits which are worth 425 diamonds:

Weekly Member Icon

Discount Store Privilege

8x Universal EP badge

Second Chance

Monthly membership

Players have to pay INR 799 for the Monthly Membership (Image via Free Fire)

The monthly membership in Free Fire is worth INR 799. Players can get 2600 diamonds and rewards worth 3550 diamonds. The following rewards are given below:

Monthly Member Icon

Discount store privilege

5x Second Chance (can be used to make up for missed check-in days)

60x Universal EP Badge

Weapon Skin Gift Box

How to purchase the membership?

Membership icon is located at the top of the screen (Image via Free Fire)

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase a membership on Free Fire:

Step 1: Mobile gamers will need to open Free Fire and then click on the Membership Icon located at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Once the two types of memberships appear, they will have to pick any one.

Step 3: Players will be redirected to the Google Play Store page where they will have to pay the required amount.

