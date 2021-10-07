×
Create
Notifications

How to get Free Fire diamonds for cheap after OB30 update

Ways to get diamonds for cheap in Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)
Ways to get diamonds for cheap in Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)
Debolina Banerjee
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon 1
Modified Oct 07, 2021 10:29 PM IST
Feature

Diamonds are a way to purchase various in-game accessories in Free Fire. Players can buy these diamonds using real money or by indulging in top-up offers that the battle royale game introduces from time to time. As an alternative, a tedious yet free way to gather money for cosmetics in Free Fire is to collect Google Play Credits from their "Opinion Rewards" app.

It's time to turn up the swag in-game, as the phantom predator top-up items are up for grabs! 😎🎤 🎭 Top up at least 100 diamonds to get the Sauce Swagger Backpack
🎭 Top up at least 500 diamonds to get the Phantom Predator Gloo Wall #FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah https://t.co/wq0YfqgRKP

Free Fire has introduced a new offer, yet again, that allows players to acquire diamonds at a cheap rate. Players can use this offer for both Free Fire and Free Fire Max.

Membership offers in Free Fire to get diamonds for cheap

Garena has redesigned the membership offer in Free Fire after the OB30 update. There are two types of memberships that players can avail: the weekly or the monthly membership.

Weekly membership

Players have to pay INR 159 for the Weekly Membership (Image via Free Fire)
Players have to pay INR 159 for the Weekly Membership (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire gamers will have to pay INR 159 for their weekly membership. In return, they will get 450 diamonds and the following benefits which are worth 425 diamonds:

  • Weekly Member Icon
  • Discount Store Privilege
  • 8x Universal EP badge
  • Second Chance

Monthly membership

Players have to pay INR 799 for the Monthly Membership (Image via Free Fire)
Players have to pay INR 799 for the Monthly Membership (Image via Free Fire)

The monthly membership in Free Fire is worth INR 799. Players can get 2600 diamonds and rewards worth 3550 diamonds. The following rewards are given below:

  • Monthly Member Icon
  • Discount store privilege
  • 5x Second Chance (can be used to make up for missed check-in days)
  • 60x Universal EP Badge
  • Weapon Skin Gift Box

How to purchase the membership?

Membership icon is located at the top of the screen (Image via Free Fire)
Membership icon is located at the top of the screen (Image via Free Fire)

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase a membership on Free Fire:

Step 1: Mobile gamers will need to open Free Fire and then click on the Membership Icon located at the top of the screen.

Also Read

Step 2: Once the two types of memberships appear, they will have to pick any one.

Step 3: Players will be redirected to the Google Play Store page where they will have to pay the required amount.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
comments icon 1
comments icon1 comment
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी