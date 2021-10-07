Top 3 most underrated Free Fire characters as good as DJ Alok (October 2021)

DJ Alok is the go-to character for most Free Fire gamers. However, there are many choices in the vast range of characters in this battle royale game that players often overlook.

Based on the two aspects of DJ Alok’s power – movement speed and HP recovery, three characters are listed who can be chosen instead. They might not be as good as DJ Alok, but they are definitely worth a shot.

Underrated characters like DJ Alok in Free Fire

Players can choose any one of the following:

1) D-bee

D-bee and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee boosts movement speed like DJ Alok. However, he also has a passive ability in Free Fire called 'Bullet Beats' that increases speed and accuracy while the player is firing.

At the initial level, the movement speed and accuracy get boosted by 5% and 10% respectively and at the maximum level, the speed and accuracy are increased by 15% and 35% respectively. He is very suitable for beginners as he helps to improve accuracy.

2) Jota

Jota and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Jota, with his ability, Sustained Raids, is suitable for aggressive gameplay and helps in recovering HP like DJ Alok. Players can recover 10% (base level) to 20% (final level) maximum HP if they are successful in knocking down an enemy.

Even hitting an enemy using guns ensures HP recovery. So, even if players are not comfortable with rushing, they can still inflict damage and recover HPs.

3) A124

A124 and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

A124 is an active character with a fixed cooldown time like DJ Alok. Her ability, Thrill of Battle, helps in HP recovery by converting it from Energy Points (EP) in four seconds.

This Free Fire character has a cooldown time of ten seconds only which ensures that players can use the ability more often. A124 can convert 20 EP into HP at the first level and 60 EP at the final level.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan