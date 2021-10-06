Is DJ Alok a better Free Fire character than Chrono after the OB30 update nerf?

Chrono’s ability in Free Fire suffered a significant nerf when his character power was reworked yet again in the OB30 update. Citing the cause as being too overpowered, the developers also nerfed the character in the OB27 update six months ago.

Funnily enough, DJ Alok, another famous Free Fire character, has never been nerfed despite being overpowered. This article compares the abilities of the two fan-favourite characters to judge who is better.

Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono’s Time Turner ability has a cooldown time that slowly reduces from 250 seconds to 220 seconds. This character can block 600 damage inflicted by enemies.

At the base level, the movement speed of the player is boosted by 5% and at the final level, it is increased by 10%. The skill lasts for a maximum of 5 seconds.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok’s ability Drop the Beat has a cooldown time of 45 seconds at all levels, and helps with movement speed and HP recovery.

He is capable of creating a 5 meter aura that can increase movement speed by 10% to up to 15% (maximum level). The skill can also boost HP recovery by providing 5 HP per second for 5 seconds at the initial level and 5 HP per second for 10 seconds at the final level.

Is Chrono better than DJ Alok in Free Fire?

Despite Chrono’s ability to block damage and shoot at enemies from within the force field, his ability is not powerful enough when compared to Drop the Beat. DJ Alok's ability benefits both the players using him and their allies.

Moreover, DJ Alok’s ability has two aspects that are extremely beneficial to players in case of aggressive matches. HP recovery ensures that the health of the player stays within a safe range and the increased movement speed makes it more difficult for enemies to target them.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

