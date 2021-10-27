How to top up Garena Free Fire diamonds without Games Kharido and Codashop

Free Fire diamonds are the premium in-game currency that has to be bought by players using real money. They can use these diamonds to acquire various in-game accessories and items.

Codashop is a popular third-party website to top up Free Fire diamonds (Image via Codashop)

The process of buying Free Fire diamonds is called 'Top-up'. Players can top-up diamonds in-game or they can do it via third-party websites like Codashop, Games Kharido and more.

Free Fire gamers often choose third-party websites to top-up diamonds as they offer good deals. This article will show two ways players can purchase diamonds without using Codashop and Games Kharido.

Methods to top-up Free Fire diamonds

These are the two ways that players can choose to top-up Free Fire diamonds without using Games Kharido or Codashop:

1. In-game

Prices of diamonds in-game (Image via Free Fire)

Players will need to click on the diamond icon at the top of the screen after opening Free Fire. They will get to choose from the following options given below:

100 diamonds worth ₹80

310 diamonds worth ₹250

520 diamonds worth ₹400

1060 diamonds worth ₹800

2180 diamonds ₹1600

5600 diamonds ₹4000

Once they have paid the necessary amount, the diamonds will be credited to their in-game account.

2. SEAGM

Prices of diamonds in SEAGM (Image via SEAGM)

SEAGM is a third-party website that can be used to top-up Free Fire diamonds. The cost for the diamonds is a bit lower than what players have to pay in-game. The number of diamonds and the amount it is worth is given below:

110 diamonds worth ₹79

210 diamonds worth ₹175

231 diamonds worth ₹158

583 diamonds worth ₹394

654 diamonds worth ₹523

1080 diamonds worth ₹870

1188 diamonds worth ₹789

2200 diamonds worth ₹1736

2420 diamonds worth ₹1573

4450 diamonds worth ₹3471

6900 diamonds worth ₹5207

Players will also be able to earn SEAGM credit points that they can use later.

Note: Free Fire gamers must be aware of diamond generator websites and other websites giving away diamonds for free as they are illegal and fake.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of the author and is meant for beginners.

Edited by Rohit Mishra